Lee’s Summit race helps paralyzed former band director

A unique race was held in Lee’s Summit on Saturday.

The athletes trained for months and the community came together to make it happen.

In fact, KCTV5 showed the race in its entirety. It was not a long race, but it was an important one.

“You know, let’s not do anything crazy,” said Matt Tally, co-coordinator. “Let’s limit it to 00.0228K. 75 feet.”

The people who live near NE Concord in Lee’s Summit gather every year for the event. It’s used to be just to get together with neighbors, but soon it turned into much more than that.

“My daughter, Sarah, suggested since we get such large groups, let’s raise funds for people who can use it,” co-coordinator Terry White said.

This year’s recipient was Rosa Bussard and her husband John.

Rosa was paralyzed five years ago after she fell at a friend’s house. The former band director was a favorite of many students at Olathe Northwest and Lee’s Summit North. It was clear to the organizers how much she means to many students.

“I think what’s different about this year is reaching out and finding out how many people were touched by Rosa and John. It’s incredible to listen to them tell the story.”

If you listen to Bussard talk for two minutes, you get a pretty good idea why so many people showed up for the race.

“It was my division,” she said. “I won my division. The wheelchair division, so that was good.”

Bussard said she was honored to get a call from the organizers saying tat this year is her year to get some help. She said, more than anything, seeing so many friends has lifted her spirits.

“Oh, I love it,” she said. “I think it’s awesome. My nieces, nephews, former students. It’s great.”

Friends have also set up a GoFundMe account to help her and her husband with their medical bills. You can view that GoFundMe here.

