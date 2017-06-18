Kansas tax hike hailed as fix doesn't quite balance budget - KCTV5

Kansas tax hike hailed as fix doesn't quite balance budget

Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By JOHN HANNA
AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The big income tax increase Kansas legislators enacted over Gov. Sam Brownback's veto won't balance the budget by itself, despite immediately boosting the state's credit outlook.

Even though the reversal of most of Brownback's income tax cuts will inject $1.2 billion in new revenue through June 2019, lawmakers will have to continue relying on some of the same fiscal patches they've employed in recent years to keep the books balanced as state law requires.

It's partly because legislators also approved an increase in spending on public schools to meet a state Supreme Court mandate.

However, the problems were deep enough that the GOP-controlled Legislature couldn't raise taxes - or cut spending - enough to fix all of them at once and still get the supermajorities needed to override Brownback's veto.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

