2 men shot, killed in KC homicides

Two men are dead following two shootings in Kansas City on Friday night.

The first happened just before 10 p.m. when officers were called to the 6700 block of Monroe on a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The second happened at 11:15 p.m. in the area of 80th and Troost.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 20s who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.