Man dead following wreck in Henry County

A 42-year-old man died in a wreck Saturday evening in Henry County, MO.

The wreck happened at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday on Missouri Highway 7 near West County Road.

Troopers pronounced Jeremy Houk dead on scene.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Police say Houk was not wearing a seat belt.

It was a one vehicle wreck.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.