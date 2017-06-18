Tornado in Lafayette County confirmed to be EF-0

A tornado that touched down in Lafayette County on Saturday night has been declared an EF-0.

A tornado warning was issued for the county that night.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was on the ground from 9:47 to 9:53 p.m.

It's estimated peak winds were 85 mph. Its path was 4.8 miles long and 50 yards wide.

Trees and structures were damaged.

No one was injured.

