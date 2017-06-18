KCMO police seek assistance finding missing woman

The Kansas City, Missouri police department are seeking the assistance in finding a missing KCMO woman.

Police are looking for 75-year old Leola Allen. Allen suffers from dementia and was last seen at 3 p.m. Saturday leaving Research Medical Center.

She is 5'3" and weighs 130 pounds. She was wearing a long sleeve peach shirt with pink jeans and black shoes.

If you have seen her, please call police or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

