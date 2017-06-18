KCMO police seek assistance finding missing woman - KCTV5

KCMO police seek assistance finding missing woman

Posted: Updated:
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
Leola Allen Leola Allen
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City, Missouri police department are seeking the assistance in finding a missing KCMO woman. 

Police are looking for 75-year old Leola Allen. Allen suffers from dementia and was last seen at 3 p.m. Saturday leaving Research Medical Center. 

She is 5'3" and weighs 130 pounds. She was wearing a long sleeve peach shirt with pink jeans and black shoes. 

If you have seen her, please call police or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.