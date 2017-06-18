Power outages and damage reported in Saturday night's storms - KCTV5

Power outages and damage reported in Saturday night's storms

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Rain hit Power and Light on Saturday night. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV5) Rain hit Power and Light on Saturday night. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV5)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

Severe thunderstorms hit the Kansas City metro Saturday night. 

Several reports of power lines and trees down were reported throughout the metro.

The National Weather Service tweeted out that they had gotten reports of 65-75 mph winds.

Thousands of people lost power due to the storms. KCP&L reports approximately 35,000 people in Jackson County were without power as of 11 p.m.

In Johnson County, KS, just over 16,000 people were without power at that time. 

A tornado warning was issued for Lafayette County, MO, at approximately 9:50 p.m. That warning expired at about 10:15 p.m. 

Concerts and events were put on hold, then eventually cancelled due to the storms. Funk Fest at Providence Amphitheater, Boulevardia and the Willie Nelson concert at Starlight Theater all ended up being cancelled. 

There have been no initial reports of injuries from the severe storms. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

