Power outages and damage reported in Saturday night's storms

Severe thunderstorms hit the Kansas City metro Saturday night.

Several reports of power lines and trees down were reported throughout the metro.

The National Weather Service tweeted out that they had gotten reports of 65-75 mph winds.

We are getting reports of 70-75 mph winds across the KC Metro right now. This is resulting in widespread wind damage & power outages. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 18, 2017

Thousands of people lost power due to the storms. KCP&L reports approximately 35,000 people in Jackson County were without power as of 11 p.m.

In Johnson County, KS, just over 16,000 people were without power at that time.

A tornado warning was issued for Lafayette County, MO, at approximately 9:50 p.m. That warning expired at about 10:15 p.m.

Concerts and events were put on hold, then eventually cancelled due to the storms. Funk Fest at Providence Amphitheater, Boulevardia and the Willie Nelson concert at Starlight Theater all ended up being cancelled.

There have been no initial reports of injuries from the severe storms.

