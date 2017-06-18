Hours after storms move out, over 33,000 without power in the me - KCTV5

Hours after storms move out, over 33,000 without power in the metro

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

Severe thunderstorms hit the Kansas City metro Saturday night leaving tens of thousands without power and causing damage to trees and property.

Several reports of power lines and trees down were reported throughout the metro on Saturday night.

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, there are over 33,000 Kansas City residents without power. Over 30,000 Kansas City Power and Light customers were without power as of early Sunday evening, while about 2,900 remain without power in Wyandotte County according to BPU. 

The National Weather Service tweeted out that they had gotten reports of 65-75 mph winds.

A tornado warning was issued for Lafayette County, MO, at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Saturday. That warning expired at about 10:15 p.m. On Sunday, that tornado was declared to be an EF-0.

Concerts and events were put on hold, then eventually canceled due to the storms. Funk Fest at Providence Amphitheater, Boulevardia and the Willie Nelson concert at Starlight Theatre all ended up being canceled. 

There have been no initial reports of injuries from the severe storms.

Residents were left to clean up more messes on Sunday. Many were already cleaning up on Saturday due to the first round of storms that came through on Friday night. 

For information about the tree limb drop-off available for Lenexa residents, click here.

