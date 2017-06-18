Hours after storms move out, nearly 14K remain without power in the metro

Severe thunderstorms hit the Kansas City metro Saturday night leaving tens of thousands without power and causing damage to trees and property.

Several reports of power lines and trees down were reported throughout the metro on Saturday night.

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, there are nearly 14,000 Kansas City residents without power. Over 30,000 Kansas City Power and Light customers were without power as of early Sunday evening, while about 2,900 remained without power in Wyandotte County according to BPU.

KCP&L said that over 95,000 were without power at one point following the round of storms.

Crews have been working to restore power and say some people will have to wait until at least Monday evening before the power in their home is turned back on.

Officials say damage from the storm will cost about $1 million.

The National Weather Service tweeted out that they had gotten reports of 65-75 mph winds.

We are getting reports of 70-75 mph winds across the KC Metro right now. This is resulting in widespread wind damage & power outages. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 18, 2017

.@KCPLConnect's outage map says there are still over 25,000 without power in KCMO. >4,000 in Gladstone. >1,700 in Overland Park. — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) June 18, 2017

.@KCPLConnect is doing a great job getting many people reconnected to power. Still some power outages could last until Tuesday. — KC City Manager (@KCMOManager) June 18, 2017

A tornado warning was issued for Lafayette County, MO, at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Saturday. That warning expired at about 10:15 p.m. On Sunday, that tornado was declared to be an EF-0.

Concerts and events were put on hold, then eventually canceled due to the storms. Funk Fest at Providence Amphitheater, Boulevardia and the Willie Nelson concert at Starlight Theatre all ended up being canceled.

Video of people running for cover at the Starlight Theatre last night (via @EricJMacher): pic.twitter.com/7ET3zhLF7L — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) June 18, 2017

There have been no initial reports of injuries from the severe storms.

Residents were left to clean up more messes on Sunday. Many were already cleaning up on Saturday due to the first round of storms that came through on Friday night.

We are expanding days and hours for the drop-off. It will also be open Monday-Friday (6/19-6/23) from 3pm-8pm! https://t.co/AMAvHsf4A6 — City of Shawnee KS (@CityofShawneeKS) June 18, 2017

Contact @KCMO311 until 3:30 pm to report storm damage to street trees and other public property. After 3:30, requests taken at 8am Monday. — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) June 18, 2017

Beginning June 26, @KCMO crews will be collecting downed trees and limbs at the curb throughout the City where needed. @MayorSlyJames — KC City Manager (@KCMOManager) June 18, 2017

@CityOfIndepMO storm debris drop off depot will be held at 875 Vista Ave, site of regular monthly drop off depot. — Zach Walker (@realzachwalker) June 18, 2017

@CityOfIndepMO storm debris drop off open this Fri 8am-7pm, Sat & Sun 8am-6 pm. Mon thru Fri 8am-7pm, Sat & Sun July 1st & 2nd from 8 to 6 — Zach Walker (@realzachwalker) June 18, 2017

For information about the tree limb drop-off available for Lenexa residents, click here.

Related coverage:

Power outages affect residents in the KC area on hot day

Olathe residents spent Saturday cleaning up after storms

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.