Four people transported to hospitals for carbon monoxide poisoning

A portable generator caused four people to be transported to the hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning. (Olathe Fire Department)

Four people are being treated after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Olathe firefighters responded to a medical call near Weaver St. and Oak St.

The patients, ranging in age between 9 and 51, were transported to area hospitals.

A portable generator, being used as a temporary electrical source following storms, was the cause of the carbon monoxide.

Firefighters want to remind people to use portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated area away from doors, windows and vents. They also want to remind people to have carbon monoxide alarms in your home.

