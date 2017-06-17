Events in Kansas City on hold due to impending storms - KCTV5

Events in Kansas City on hold due to impending storms

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

Concerts and events have been suspended or temporarily postponed due to storms coming into the metro.

Starlight Theater tweeted out that tonight's Willie Nelson & Family concert has been temporarily put on hold.

Providence Amphitheater in Bonner Springs asked Funk Fest concert-goers to go back to their vehicles and to listen to the radio for when the OK is given to go back to the music. 

People in attendance at Boulevardia were asked to move into the west side parking garage to avoid the weather. 

Continue to follow KCTV5 for the latest weather updates. 

