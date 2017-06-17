Events in Kansas City on hold due to impending storms

Concerts and events have been suspended or temporarily postponed due to storms coming into the metro.

Starlight Theater tweeted out that tonight's Willie Nelson & Family concert has been temporarily put on hold.

For the safety of our guests, tonight's concert has been temporarily held due to weather. Guests are to go to a building or to their cars. — Starlight Theatre (@KCStarlight) June 18, 2017

Providence Amphitheater in Bonner Springs asked Funk Fest concert-goers to go back to their vehicles and to listen to the radio for when the OK is given to go back to the music.

Hold onto to your tickets! When the coast is clear, we’ll be letting everyone back in. Listen to Magic 107.3 for updates! #RainRainGoAway — Providence Amp KC ?? (@ProvidenceAmpKC) June 18, 2017

People in attendance at Boulevardia were asked to move into the west side parking garage to avoid the weather.

ALERT: to keep all #Blvdia citizens safe, we are moving everyone to the west side parking garage. Please make your way there and stay safe. — Boulevardia (@Blvdia) June 18, 2017

Continue to follow KCTV5 for the latest weather updates.

