Police investigating armed disturbance in Shawnee

Police were investigating an armed disturbance in Shawnee on Saturday. (Submitted to KCTV5)

Shawnee Police are investigating after someone fired a gunshot during an armed disturbance on Saturday afternoon.

At about 2:25 p.m., officers went to the 11600 block of 69th Terrace after receiving a call about the disturbance.

After an initial investigation, officers found out that there had been a verbal argument between four people.

During the argument, one person pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired a single shot into the ground. That person, plus one other, got into a car and left the area.

No one was hit by the gunshot and no one is in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

