Power outages affect residents in the KC area on hot day

Kansas City was sweltering on Saturday and numerous people couldn’t go inside to cool off because of power outages caused by Friday night’s storms.

People in Kansas City, Kansas neighborhoods were out working to clear off limbs, getting food out of their refrigerators, and they're doing their best to stay cool and hydrated.

The Kansas City, Kansas Board of Public Utilities showed that several blocks, more than 3,500 customers in KCK, are affected by the outage.

There were downed power lines at many houses. BPU crews were in the neighborhoods working to restore power.

One woman who spoke to KCTV5 was leaving the block to cool off at her son's house until the power returns.

“It's too hot and it's ridiculous,” Marshun Spearce said. “I just took all my food out of my refrigerator, taking it to someone else's house. Just doing what I can today until we can all get off the block.”

In addition to the damage done to houses and power lines, there were several big limbs blocking some streets and roadways.

