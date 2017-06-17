Chiefs release 2017 training camp schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced the dates for their 2017 training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

You can view the full schedule here or below:

Unless otherwise noted, all training camp practices will be free of charge. Bleacher and hillside seating is free. Food and beverage tents will be available before and during practice sessions.

Kansas City’s first open practice to the public will be on Friday, July 28. Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day will be held Sunday, July 30 and Family Fun Day will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5. Chiefs Alumni Day will be held on Aug. 6 and Military Appreciation Day will be on the final day of camp, Aug. 16. Full team autograph sessions are scheduled to take place July 28, July 30, Aug. 5 and Aug. 6. Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle per day. On July 28 and Aug. 5, MWSU will charge a $5 admission fee into practice.

The daily schedule is below. Practices held at 8:15 a.m. will run approximately two hours and 40 minutes. Practices held at 9:15 a.m. will run approximately one hour and 40 minutes.

All times and dates are subject to change. Walkthrough practices are closed to the public. If the club moves practice inside due to weather, practice will be closed and an announcement will be made via our website www.chiefs.com and other social media channels.

Dates and Times

Friday, July 28 - Practice – 3:30 p.m.

First Practice Open to the Public – $5 Admission Fee

* Team Autograph Session

Saturday, July 29 - Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Sunday, July 30 - Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Season Ticket Member Day

* Team Autograph Session

Monday, July 31 - Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 - Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2 - No Practice

Thursday, Aug. 3 - Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 - Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 - Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Family Fun Day – $5 Admission Fee

* Team Autograph Session

Sunday, Aug. 6 - Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Chiefs Alumni Day

* Team Autograph Session

Monday, Aug. 7 - Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 - Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 - No Practice

Thursday, Aug. 10 - No Practice

Friday, Aug. 11 - Preseason Game No. 1 – Chiefs vs. 49ers – 8 p.m. CT

Saturday, Aug. 12 - No Practice

Sunday, Aug. 13 - Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 14 - Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 - Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 - Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Military Appreciation Day – Final Camp Practice

-- Camp Breaks --

* Weather and field conditions are evaluated daily. All dates and times provided are subject to change. If practice is moved indoors due to poor conditions it will be closed to the public. The club will notify fans via social media channels as soon as a decision is made.