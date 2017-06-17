Overnight accident leaves one dead in Kansas City, Missouri - KCTV5

Overnight accident leaves one dead in Kansas City, Missouri

Posted: Updated:
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

An overnight accident in Kansas City, Missouri has left one person dead. 

Police tell us that two vehicles were involved in an accident at 38th Avenue and Southwest Trafficway abound 3 a.m.

One of those cars slammed into a building at the location. 

Police have not released the name of the victim, or the cause of the accident. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.