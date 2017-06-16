21-year-old charged in crash that killed woman in Northeast KC

The scene at St. John Avenue and North Askew Avenue on Jan. 15. (KCTV)

A 21-year-old man from KC is facing charges in connection with a crash in January that killed a 35-year-old mother.

Juan L. Sanchez faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and tampering with physical evidence.

According to court records, the husband of the woman killed got into an altercation with Sanchez on St. John Avenue. Then, Sanchez began chasing the victim, who was driving a Dodge with a 4-year-old in the backseat.

During the chase, he tapped or hit the Dodge and it lost control. It hit a pole in the area of St. John and Askew, which killed the woman.

Sanchez kept driving, parked the car near a family member’s house, took off the license plates and covered the vehicle with a tarp.

Prosecutors have requested a $1,000 bond.

Previous coverage:

One dead, child hospitalized after single-vehicle crash

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.