US Marshals offering $1,000 reward for suspect in February shooting

U.S. Marshals were looking for two men and offered a reward for their capture. Now, one of the men has been found, but one is still on the loose.

The authorities are still looking for James Osler and are offering a $1,000 reward.

He is a suspect in an armed robbery that happened in February in which an elderly Platte County man was shot.

There is a felony warrant out for his arrest and he is believed to be actively getting help from family and friends.

Osler is also known as "Dimps." He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his hands and is a longtime resident of Kansas City.

It's not known whether he still has the long hair in the picture.

His record includes charges of possession of a firearm/unlawful use of a weapon in 2016.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Witnesses have seen him with firearms and he is suspected of selling and using narcotics.

Information must be submitted directly to the U.S. Marshals in order to claim the reward. Additional reward money from other sources may also be available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Bryan Guthrie at 816-560-0817.

You may also contact the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477. Anonymous tips are not eligible for the U.S. Marshals reward.

