Bishop explains why KC church’s Juneteenth celebration was cance - KCTV5

Bishop explains why KC church’s Juneteenth celebration was canceled

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(KCTV) (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Carnival rides and live entertainment were supposed to fill the parking lot of the Memorial Missionary Baptist Church this weekend, but the event was canceled. Here’s why.

Bishop Larry Aiken wanted his congregation to celebrate Juneteenth, which is a day commemorating the ending of slavery in the U.S.

At the last minute, his church canceled the carnival. Aiken said it was because of a miscommunication with the fair's third-party promoter.

“It's a letdown,” Aiken said. “I've been getting calls all day saying, ‘What happened? What's going on?’”

Sabrina Nemmers owns Toby's Legacy Show, which is the carnival company hired for the weekend. She said the conflict stemmed from electrical and water hookups her workers requested from the promoters but didn't get.

“This is the first time anything like this has happened and I was just like, 'Whoa,'” Nemmers said. “Hopefully it never happens again.”

Several carnival workers went home and wouldn't come back, even after the church offered up their own generators and ice water. By then, it was too late and the church called it off.

“The church did the best they could,” Nemmers said.

The carnival said it spent nearly $5,000 on wages and transportation to Kansas City and it won't be able to recoup those costs.

Robert Fletcher and others saw the event promoted on Facebook, but they left the lot disappointed. “ I got a few hours off work, so I wanted to have some fun,” he said.

The promotion and marketing company that booked the carnival told KCTV5 News that it plans to meet with the church to identify exactly what went wrong and whether the misunderstanding was handled properly.

“I don't want to blame anybody,” Aiken said.

Aiken wants to try the Celebration of Unity again next summer. “Hopefully we can recapture that for an event really soon,” he said.

He said that next year he might prefer to deal directly with the carnival.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman sues casino that gave her steak dinner instead of $43 million jackpot

    Woman sues casino that gave her steak dinner instead of $43 million jackpot

    Friday, June 16 2017 5:37 AM EDT2017-06-16 09:37:11 GMT
    This June 24, 2016 photo shows gamblers playing slot machines at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)This June 24, 2016 photo shows gamblers playing slot machines at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

    A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house. 

    More >

    A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house. 

    More >

  • GM's Fairfax plant will eliminate 1 shift; nearly 1,000 layoffs planned

    GM's Fairfax plant will eliminate 1 shift; nearly 1,000 layoffs planned

    Friday, June 16 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-06-16 21:50:00 GMT
    A lower demand for passenger cars across the industry has caused the to adjust production of some models. (AP)A lower demand for passenger cars across the industry has caused the to adjust production of some models. (AP)

    General Motors announced changes to production plans at its Fairfax plant on Friday. The plant will go from three production shifts to two.

    More >

    General Motors announced changes to production plans at its Fairfax plant on Friday. The plant will go from three production shifts to two.

    More >

  • Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:06:31 GMT
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.