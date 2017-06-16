Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Hwy. 40 in Independence

A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house.

A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house.

General Motors announced changes to production plans at its Fairfax plant on Friday. The plant will go from three production shifts to two.

General Motors announced changes to production plans at its Fairfax plant on Friday. The plant will go from three production shifts to two.

A lower demand for passenger cars across the industry has caused the to adjust production of some models. (AP)

A lower demand for passenger cars across the industry has caused the to adjust production of some models. (AP)

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

Rahe admitted that he had been playing with the victim when his hand "slipped," and touched the victim's genitals. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

Rahe admitted that he had been playing with the victim when his hand "slipped," and touched the victim's genitals. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

Though potential criminals are warned of the cameras rolling, that did not stop one woman who came to the parking lot to steal. (KCTV5)

Surveillance cameras caught thieves in the act of calmly coordinating to rip people off in Kansas City, KS The victims of the car break-ins are searching for tips to stop the suspects from stealing from someone else. While Top Master employees were hard at work, thieves were pillaging their parking lot. Though potential criminals are warned of the cameras rolling, that did not stop one woman who came to the parking lot to steal. "It's definitely a feel... More >