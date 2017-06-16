Kansas City firefighter in coma; doctors say energy drinks may b - KCTV5

Kansas City firefighter in coma; doctors say energy drinks may be to blame

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Kelli Taylor, News Reporter
A Kansas City firefighter is in a coma after suffering a heat stroke, and doctors are trying to determine if energy drinks may have played a part in his condition.

The Kansas City Fire Department says he was participating in a training exercise last weekend when he suffered a heat stroke. He was taken to the hospital where he's been in a coma ever since.

The man's current condition, where it happened and what station he works at is unknown at this time. The fire department said that the firefighter may have consumed some energy drinks.

Temperatures last weekend were in the upper 80s and low 90's.

Dr. Steven Owens, a cardiologist at the University of Kansas Health System, says a young healthy person with a heat-related illness can usually recover with hydration and cooling. 

Owens says it is extremely dangerous for older people and people with a chronic illness. 

"The caffeine in an energy drink is actually in a little bit of a diuretic. In other words, it actually causes you to lose fluid a little faster than you would otherwise so you are really working against yourself if you're just trying to stay hydrated with an energy drink," he said.

Owens says to remember to limit your time in the sun, wear light-colored loose clothes if possible and drink water and sports drinks. 

