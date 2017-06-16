Most promising tech startups in Kansas City to learn how to grow their businesses

The Startup Crawl will connect companies who want to build the same kind of collaborative environment developing in the Silicon Prairie. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5 News)

Kansas City has been so successful at launching startups that other cities are starting to take note.

Businesses from around the United States are meeting in the Crossroads District to network. The Startup Crawl will connect companies who want to build the same kind of collaborative environment developing in the Silicon Prairie.

"We've been pleasantly surprised since we got here," said Vijay Harrell with TradeLanes.

Harrell runs a tech startup that automates paperwork for agricultural exporters. His company opened an office in Kansas City to be closer to its clients.

"I think Kansas City is really building a unique model for early stage entrepreneurship," he said.

Kansas City offers a blossoming technology infrastructure and resources for new businesses. Co-working spaces and business incubators help entrepreneurs turn ideas into thriving companies.

"Our startup culture here is phenomenal. People are collaborative and they care about making a difference," said Herb Sih with Think Big Partners.

"We hope it's an opportunity for everyone to engage and for everyone to learn more about what role we play to create the most entrepreneurial community in America," said Adam Arredondo with the KC Startup Foundation.

The organizers hope visiting startups can form new connections and learn why Kansas City is transforming the way companies develop.

"The next wave of innovation's coming from the interior of the country. Kansas City is the embodiment of that," Harrell said.

Next week, local businesses will be on display once again. The startup community is hosting One Week KC starting Monday.

