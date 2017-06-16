Kansas City man, 29, charged in fatal shooting near 11th, Prospect

A 29-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Cheemi Littlejohn in Kansas City.

Willie Warren faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to a reported shooting near 11th Street and Prospect Avenue on May 10.

A witness told them the victim had been shot by a man in a small red four-door sedan. Police found the victim, dead in the street.

Spent .40 caliber shells were found nearby. Security video of area showed a small red four-door vehicle traveling westbound shorting after a Ford Taurus let the victim out near Prospect Avenue and 11th Street.

The owner of that Taurus told police that the victim asked for a ride and she let him out near 11th Street and Prospect Avenue. Then she heard gunshots, looked rear-view view mirror and saw the suspect with his arm extended right before she saw the victim fall to the ground.

The license plate on the small red vehicle came back to suspect.That vehicle was detective in the area of the homicide on May 10, about the same time as the fatal shooting occurred.

In addition, a gun recovered by police at Warren’s grandfather’s residence was determined by the Kansas City Crime Lab to be the same gun that fired shots at the May 10 homicide scene.

