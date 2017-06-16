Revolutionary treatment in Kansas City helps eliminate fine lines, age spots and more

Many stars and beauty magazines are raving about a certain laser skin treatment that claims it can do it all -- reduce fine lines, erase freckles, sun spots, acne scars and make your skin glow again. (AesthetiCare Medspa)

Well, it turns out, the first clinical trials for the Halo treatment were held in Kansas City, so we went to the source to find out if it's worth all of the hype.

Once celebs like Scarlett Johansson, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian admitted to using it, we wanted to put the angel-skin making laser treatment called Halo to the test for ourselves.

Fitness trainer Kelli Alldredge is celebrating a big milestone.

"I think you turn 40 and it kind of hits you," she said.

This long-time sun worshipper and mother of three is ready to change her ways and pay more attention to her skin. She's never tried any sort of laser treatment, but now, she's ready.

"It's really the freckles and the sun spots," she said. "And my fine lines around my smile and eyes."

This VISIA machine at AesthetiCare Medspa in Leawood gives Alldredge a very close look at her skin. It analyzes everything from her sun spots, fine lines and pore size. It showed years of damage.

"In our late teens, early 20s, our collagen production starts to drop and gravity is yanking us every day, and soon we start to to sag," said Matt Taranto with AesthetiCare Medspa.

Taranto explains why Alldredge is a perfect candidate for the Halo treatment, which really uses two lasers in one. He likens it to aerating your lawn.

"We're kind of aerating your face. We are punching microscopic holes and super-heating those microscopic holes," he said.

It allows you to produce more collagen...

"It's really a revolutionary treatment," Taranto said.

Alldredge is warned this treatment is by no means a relaxing spa experience. Wven with numbing creme on, most clients say it's not painful, but it's not comfortable either.

In the past, if you would have gone this deep with a treatment, Taranto said you would bleed.

"You'd have to wear Vaseline or Aquaphor. You'd ooze. It's a good treatment, but pretty tough," he said.

With Halo, Alldredge went right back to work with virtually no down time.

"It burned the first day, little itchy for 3-4 days, but that was it," she said.

Halo costs around $1,000 for the one treatment which is often recommended once a year.

