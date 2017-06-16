Revolutionary treatment in Kansas City helps eliminate fine line - KCTV5

Revolutionary treatment in Kansas City helps eliminate fine lines, age spots and more

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Carolyn Long, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Many stars and beauty magazines are raving about a certain laser skin treatment that claims it can do it all -- reduce fine lines, erase freckles, sun spots, acne scars and make your skin glow again. (AesthetiCare Medspa) Many stars and beauty magazines are raving about a certain laser skin treatment that claims it can do it all -- reduce fine lines, erase freckles, sun spots, acne scars and make your skin glow again. (AesthetiCare Medspa)
LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -

Many stars and beauty magazines are raving about a certain laser skin treatment that claims it can do it all -- reduce fine lines, erase freckles, sun spots, acne scars and make your skin glow again.

Well, it turns out, the first clinical trials for the Halo treatment were held in Kansas City, so we went to the source to find out if it's worth all of the hype.

Once celebs like Scarlett Johansson, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian admitted to using it, we wanted to put the angel-skin making laser treatment called Halo to the test for ourselves.

Fitness trainer Kelli Alldredge is celebrating a big milestone.

"I think you turn 40 and it kind of hits you," she said.

This long-time sun worshipper and mother of three is ready to change her ways and pay more attention to her skin. She's never tried any sort of laser treatment, but now, she's ready.

"It's really the freckles and the sun spots," she said. "And my fine lines around my smile and eyes."

This VISIA machine at AesthetiCare Medspa in Leawood gives Alldredge a very close look at her skin. It analyzes everything from her sun spots, fine lines and pore size. It showed years of damage.

"In our late teens, early 20s, our collagen production starts to drop and gravity is yanking us every day, and soon we start to to sag," said Matt Taranto with AesthetiCare Medspa.

Taranto explains why Alldredge is a perfect candidate for the Halo treatment, which really uses two lasers in one. He likens it to aerating your lawn.

"We're kind of aerating your face. We are punching microscopic holes and super-heating those microscopic holes," he said.

It allows you to produce more collagen...

"It's really a revolutionary treatment," Taranto said.

Alldredge is warned this treatment is by no means a relaxing spa experience. Wven with numbing creme on, most clients say it's not painful, but it's not comfortable either.

In the past, if you would have gone this deep with a treatment, Taranto said you would bleed.

"You'd have to wear Vaseline or Aquaphor. You'd ooze. It's a good treatment, but pretty tough," he said.

With Halo, Alldredge went right back to work with virtually no down time.

"It burned the first day, little itchy for 3-4 days, but that was it," she said.

Halo costs around $1,000 for the one treatment which is often recommended once a year.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman sues casino that gave her steak dinner instead of $43 million jackpot

    Woman sues casino that gave her steak dinner instead of $43 million jackpot

    Friday, June 16 2017 5:37 AM EDT2017-06-16 09:37:11 GMT
    This June 24, 2016 photo shows gamblers playing slot machines at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)This June 24, 2016 photo shows gamblers playing slot machines at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

    A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house. 

    More >

    A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house. 

    More >

  • GM's Fairfax plant will eliminate 1 shift; nearly 1,000 layoffs planned

    GM's Fairfax plant will eliminate 1 shift; nearly 1,000 layoffs planned

    Friday, June 16 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-06-16 21:50:00 GMT
    A lower demand for passenger cars across the industry has caused the to adjust production of some models. (AP)A lower demand for passenger cars across the industry has caused the to adjust production of some models. (AP)

    General Motors announced changes to production plans at its Fairfax plant on Friday. The plant will go from three production shifts to two.

    More >

    General Motors announced changes to production plans at its Fairfax plant on Friday. The plant will go from three production shifts to two.

    More >

  • Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:06:31 GMT
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.