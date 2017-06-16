Leawood woman charged with importing misbranded drugs

A Leawood woman was charged on Friday with importing $194,000 worth of misbranded drugs, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Kathleen Stegman, 59, owned Midwest Medical Aesthetics Center, Inc. in Leawood.

She was charged with obtaining Botox, Dysport, Restylane, Perlane and Sculptra from foreign sources. The drugs did not meet FDA’s labeling requirements. The crime is alleged to have happened in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

If convicted, she faces up to three years in federal prison, a fine up to $250,000 and forfeiture.

In October of last year, Stegman was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for tax evasion.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.