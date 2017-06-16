Big, fast boats causing contention on Lake of the Ozarks - KCTV5

Big, fast boats causing contention on Lake of the Ozarks

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Bigger boats driving at higher speeds are causing rocky waters on the Lake of the Ozarks.
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (AP) -

Bigger boats driving at higher speeds are causing rocky waters on the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Kansas City Star reports the issue isn't new on the lake but residents and others say the problems have grown along with the wakes left behind by the speeding, larger boats.

Some landowners and business owners complain the large wakes repeatedly cause expensive damage to docks and the shoreline, as well as reducing the peacefulness of the lake.

Because the damage comes from the wave, not the boat itself, state patrol troopers cannot issue tickets.

Rep. David Wood, whose district includes lake property, says it's difficult to reach a compromise between those who want to limit boat sizes and marina dealers and other who have invested in larger boats.

