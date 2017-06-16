Clay County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scam

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is warning of a phone scam after getting more than a dozen calls from victims this week.

In the scam, a man calls your phone and says he works for the sheriff’s office. He tells you a fake story about how there is a warrant out of your arrest. Then, he asks for money.

The authorities say you shouldn’t give out any personal information to anyone you don't know and don't give any money to anyone requesting it by phone.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.