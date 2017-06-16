Johnson County, MO man charged with statutory sodomy of a 5-year - KCTV5

Johnson County, MO man charged with statutory sodomy of a 5-year-old

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Rahe admitted that he had been playing with the victim when his hand "slipped," and touched the victim's genitals. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

A Johnson County man has been charged after being arrested for child molestation.

Dakota Dale Eugene Rahe, 22, has been charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 12 years of age, and second-degree child molestation of a child less than 12 years of age.

On June 1, officers responded to the Western Missouri Medical Center in reference to a child molestation report that occurred in Warrensburg, MO.

Officers learned that the victim, a five-year-old, said they had been molested by Rahe.

During a forensic interview, the victim said Rahe touched the victim's genitals with his fingers and placed his mouth on the victim's genitals.

Rahe admitted that he had been playing with the victim when his hand "slipped," and touched the victim's genitals.

Rahe is being held on $57,000 bond.

