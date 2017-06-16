Federal disaster declaration approved for Kansas’ winter storm d - KCTV5

Federal disaster declaration approved for Kansas’ winter storm damage

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -

President Donald Trump has granted Governor Sam Brownback’s request for a federal disaster declaration for 27 Kansas counties affected by winter weather.

The areas were affected by a severe winter storm, a snowstorm, straight-line winds and flooding between April 28 and May 3. Brownback submitted his request on May 31.

Counties named in the declaration are: Cherokee, Cheyenne, Crawford, Decatur, Finney, Gove, Graham, Grant, Greeley, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Lane, Logan, Morton, Neosho, Norton, Rawlins, Scott, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Stanton, Stevens, Thomas, Wallace, and Wichita. 

Additional designations may be made at a later time if the state requests them and they are warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

The declaration allows county governments to apply for Public Assistance funds for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. It also activates the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide for actions taken to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property.

