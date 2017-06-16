On the Road: 3 reasons why you'll want to visit Lawrence - KCTV5

On the Road: 3 reasons why you'll want to visit Lawrence


By Brett Akagi, Chief Photojournalist

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

Mass Street, the DeBruce Center and the public library are three great reasons why you'll want to get on the road and visit Lawrence.

Massachusetts Street is the heart of downtown Lawrence.

Sally Zogry of Downtown Lawrence, Inc. likes to brag about the historic area.

"Mass Street is the No. 1 tourist destination in the state of Kansas, according to Trip Advisor,” she said.

Zogry says it has a great mix of retail, entertainment and 52 restaurants -- enough for everyone to enjoy. 

Downtown Lawrence also hosts a world-class shot put event right on the street.

"I was told by one of the throwers that this is the No. 1 street-throwing event in the world,” Zogry said.

Most notably in Lawrence is the University of Kansas campus. There, you will find the DeBruce Center, the home of the original rules of basketball.

The historic document penned by James Naismith was bought at auction by KU alum David Booth for $4.3 million. 

The three-story DeBruce Center is still a baby compared to the history it holds, according to director Curtis Marsh.

"It's only a one-year-old building. We've been open for an entire academic year for our students, and our employees and our alumni and visitors,” Marsh said.

Another stop you can’t miss is the Lawrence Public Library. It's filled with books, spaces for kids, teenagers and growing families.

Marketing director Heather Kearns says it's a reflection of the eclectic and giving community.

"We wanted to have a space that also participated in one of the things we take pride in in Lawrence, which is a great arts town,” she said.

The library even has a recording studio full of instruments that the public can use for free.  

