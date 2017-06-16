Police say fleeing man swam across Missouri River - KCTV5

Police say fleeing man swam across Missouri River

Shane Hyde was charged Thursday with tampering and resisting arrest. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. (Jackson County Jail) Shane Hyde was charged Thursday with tampering and resisting arrest. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. (Jackson County Jail)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

Court records say a man swam across the Missouri River and then tried to swim back to the other side after leading officers on a chase through the Kansas City area.

The Kansas City Star reports that 29-year-old Shane Hyde was charged Thursday with tampering and resisting arrest. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The chase began Wednesday in Kansas City, MO when the driver of a stolen vehicle rammed a police vehicle and sped away with officers in pursuit. Authorities allege that Hyde then drove off a levee in Kansas City, KS and swam across the river to Riverside, Missouri.

When officers approached, he tried to swim back to the Kansas side but signaled for help. Firefighters used a boat to rescue him.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

