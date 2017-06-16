Boulevardia art highlighted by one man's vision - KCTV5

Boulevardia art highlighted by one man's vision

Mike Riggs is a Lawrence, KS native. He’s made about 150 pieces of furniture for Boulevardia. (KCTV5) Mike Riggs is a Lawrence, KS native. He’s made about 150 pieces of furniture for Boulevardia. (KCTV5)
The biggest piece of art to be displayed at Boulevardia 2017, a sign reading BLVDIA, was created by an artist with a vision: One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

“This is all stuff I picked from scrapyards, people's junk piles around Lawrence (Kansas), people donated bikes to me,” Mike Riggs, of Riggs Fabrication, said. “It's kind of a junk art, scrap art piece. It came out better than expected. I like it.”

Mike Riggs is a Lawrence, KS native.

He’s made about 150 pieces of furniture for Boulevardia, including tables, bar tops and benches.

Riggs says he worked ten to 12 hour days for 25 days to get it all done.

While it hasn’t been easy, he says his love for Boulevard beer kept him going.

“It was like, ‘We want 20 benches.’ Then 20 benches, and bar stools and lounge tables. Then they were like, ‘If you get it all done you can build this cool art piece.’ So I was like ‘Thanks, I’ve got to rush to get it all done so I can build this cool piece,’” Riggs said.

After Boulevardia, people can expect to see Riggs’ work again. He says the furniture will be rented out to other festivals in town.

