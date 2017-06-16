3 of family's 4 dogs killed in Blue Springs house fire - KCTV5

3 of family's 4 dogs killed in Blue Springs house fire

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The fire started about 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Duncan Road. (KCTV5) The fire started about 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Duncan Road. (KCTV5)
Six adults, a baby and one other dog were able to safely evacuate the home. (KCTV5) Six adults, a baby and one other dog were able to safely evacuate the home. (KCTV5)
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -

An early morning house fire in north Blue Springs claimed the life of three dogs on Friday.

The fire started about 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Duncan Road.

Fire officials say three dogs were killed during the fire. Six adults, a baby and one other dog were able to safely evacuate the home. 

Officials say the fire started in the back of the house and that neighbors noticed the flames and alerted the family.

