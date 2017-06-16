3 of family's 4 dogs killed in Blue Springs house fire

Six adults, a baby and one other dog were able to safely evacuate the home. (KCTV5)

An early morning house fire in north Blue Springs claimed the life of three dogs on Friday.

The fire started about 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Duncan Road.

Fire officials say three dogs were killed during the fire. Six adults, a baby and one other dog were able to safely evacuate the home.

Officials say the fire started in the back of the house and that neighbors noticed the flames and alerted the family.

