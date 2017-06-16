Boulevardia to highlight Father's Day weekend - KCTV5

Boulevardia to highlight Father's Day weekend

The Stockyard District has transformed into one of Kansas City’s favorite festivals, Boulevardia.

Music, food and fun are on tap for the Father’s Day weekend festival.

The festival invites guests to come thirsty and hungry to the two-day urban street fair to enjoy the wide variety of flavors offered throughout the festival’s grounds.

A combination of past favorites and new eateries will be easily accessible, and numerous bars will pour a variety of beers, soda and water.

Boulevard’s beer cocktail bar will be back and thanks to the festival’s new location, patrons can also enjoy wine by tenant winemaker, Amigoni Winery.

A collection of Boulevard beers will be served on draught and in cans throughout the festival. Popular offerings include Unfiltered Wheat Beer, Pale Ale, American Kolsch, Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale, The Calling IPA and Boulevardia Sparkling Ale, a refreshing blonde ale created just for the festival by Boulevard Brewing Company and Piney River Brewing.

When it comes to music, there won’t be any shortage of that, as ten bands are lined up to perform on three stages throughout the festival.

Also at the festival, the iconic Ferris wheel. And, organizers say they have a new amusement ride that will have VIP seating during some of the main stage’s headline acts. The festival will also feature a maker’s market and a family fair.

New to the festival, people are going to notice a lot of art pieces throughout. The biggest of them all, the Boulevard design that was custom made by a local artist.

“This is all stuff I picked from scrapyards, people's junk piles around Lawrence (Kansas), people donated bikes to me,” Mike Riggs, of Riggs Fabrication, said. “It's kind of a junk art, scrap art piece. It came out better than expected. I like it.”

Weather could play a role in the event’s turnout.

A heat advisory is in effect for Saturday.

Drinking alcohol and the heat can be a dangerous combination for anyone not being careful and can lead to dehydration.

Experts say people should look out for the following symptoms:

  • Thirst
  • Dry mouth
  • Dizziness
  • Increased heart rate

Each of these symptoms can lead to more serious problems like heat cramps or even heatstroke.

Experts recommend people dress in loose, light clothing, wear sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses.

Organizers say although this is the first time the festival will be held in the Stockyard District. Their new layout will offer shaded areas.

For those driving to the festival, there are two designated parking lots. Each is $7.

And for anyone taking an Uber or a taxi, there will be a drop-off and pick-up areas. A bike check will also be available, officials want people to remember to bring their own lock.

Visitors can also download the Boulevardia app before heading to the festival.

As of Friday morning, tickets are still available online for the festival.

