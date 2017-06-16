GM's Fairfax plant will eliminate 1 shift; nearly 1,000 layoffs - KCTV5

GM's Fairfax plant will eliminate 1 shift; nearly 1,000 layoffs planned

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

General Motors announced changes to production plans at its Fairfax plant on Friday.

The plant will go from three production shifts to two.

A lower demand for passenger cars across the industry has caused the to adjust production of some models.

Beginning in late September, the plant will operate on two production shifts.

The company says some layoffs will accompany the move. They say nearly 1,000 workers will be affected by the move but did not specify how they would be affected.

Currently, the plant employs more than 3,000 hourly employees to cover the three shifts.

GM says they are well positioned in the auto industry due to launching a record number of crossovers that compete in the industry’s fastest-growing segment.

The company says they believe the steps they are taking will provide the smallest impact on employment at the plant going forward. They say they are not providing more detail about our plans for competitive reasons.

Before Friday's announcement, union officials say the plant will extend its normal summer shutdown. They say the Fairfax plant would close for as long as five weeks in June and July. The summer shutdown normally lasts two weeks.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

