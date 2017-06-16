GM Fairfax to drop 1 of 3 production shifts

A lower demand for passenger cars across the industry has caused the to adjust production of some models. (AP)

General Motors announced changes to production plans at its Fairfax Assembly plant on Friday.

The plant will go from three production shifts to two.

Beginning in late September, the plant will operate on two production shifts.

The company says some layoffs will accompany the move. They did not specify how many will lose their jobs.

GM says they are well positioned in the auto industry due to launching a record number of crossovers that compete in the industry’s fastest-growing segment.

The company says they believe the steps they are taking will provide the smallest impact on employment at the plant going forward. They say they are not providing more detail about our plans for competitive reasons.

