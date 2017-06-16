Fire at vacant KCMO house forces neighboring family to flee thei - KCTV5

Fire at vacant KCMO house forces neighboring family to flee their home

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Firefighters were called at about 12:53 a.m. to a fire in the 700 block of Cypress Avenue. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City family is waking up away from home Friday morning after a fire broke out at an abandoned house, that they weren’t even in.

Firefighters were called at about 12:53 a.m. to a fire in the 700 block of Cypress Avenue.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from every direction.

The house on fire is vacant, but the flames reached the house next door.

The family who lives next door had to evacuate their home and are now staying with other family members.

No injuries were reported.

One person was arrested at the scene. Police have not said why.

