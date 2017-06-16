Royals roll to 5th straight win by beating Angels 7-2 - KCTV5

Royals roll to 5th straight win by beating Angels 7-2

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
ANAHEIM, CA (AP) -

Lorenzo Cain and Alex Gordon hit solo home runs and the Kansas City Royals picked up their fifth consecutive victory, defeating the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Thursday night.

The streaking Royals have been getting it done with power, clubbing 14 homers in this unbeaten stretch. Cain hit a line drive that barely cleared the wall in left center in the third inning, and Gordon followed it up with a shot to center in the fourth, his third of the year.

That was more than enough support for Matt Strahm (2-3), who won his first career start after making 41 appearances as a reliever over the past two seasons. Strahm went five innings, striking out three while giving up three hits and one walk.

Ricky Nolasco (2-8) dropped his sixth straight start, giving up five runs and 10 hits in six innings, while the Angels failed to pick up their first three-game winning streak since Mike Trout's thumb injury.

