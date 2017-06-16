Cleanup begins after overnight storms hit the metro

During the storm, the wind knocked branches off trees and made driving nearly impossible down some metro streets. (KCTV5)

Part of another tree fell on power lines in the area, breaking the pole that holds them up. (KCTV5)

At City Park in Liberty, MO, part of a tree fell on a park shelter, damaging the roof and some of the picnic tables. (KCTV5)

As of Friday morning, around 530 people are still without power after storms swept through the Kansas City area on Thursday night.

At the height of the storm, 4000 people were in the dark.

During the storm, the wind knocked branches off trees and made driving nearly impossible down some metro streets.

Cones had to be set out to help direct some drivers away from the branches that littered the road.

At City Park in Liberty, MO, part of a tree fell on a park shelter, damaging the roof and some of the picnic tables.

Part of another tree fell on power lines in the area, breaking the pole that holds them up.

As the sun comes up on Friday, the cleanup will begin.

On Friday, crews will be out making sure the debris is cleaned up and trying to get the lights on for those people who had spent the night without power.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.