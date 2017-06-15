Caught on Camera: Suspect rips off people outside KCK business - KCTV5

Caught on Camera: Suspect rips off people outside KCK business


Though potential criminals are warned of the cameras rolling, that did not stop one woman who came to the parking lot to steal. (KCTV5) Though potential criminals are warned of the cameras rolling, that did not stop one woman who came to the parking lot to steal. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Surveillance cameras caught thieves in the act of calmly coordinating to rip people off in Kansas City, KS 

The victims of the car break-ins are searching for tips to stop the suspects from stealing from someone else. 

While Top Master employees were hard at work, thieves were pillaging their parking lot. 

Though potential criminals are warned of the cameras rolling, that did not stop one woman who came to the parking lot to steal. 

"It's definitely a feeling of violation," said Top Master Operations Manager Jerry Hillard. "It definitely seemed like they had done this before. They were very relaxed." 

The woman caught on camera eventually found a target and slid into the seat, rummaging for something to steal. 

"They were after wallets, money personal items, possibly phones," Hillard said. “Someone is out there trying to get a cheap buck and not work for it." 

Her getaway driver sat nearby in a burgundy Chrysler 300 with chrome rims. 

Police are checking to see if the car or woman match the description of any other car burglary suspects.

Top Master is increasing security and hope anyone with information calls 816-474-TIPS. 

Watch KCTV5 at 10 on Thursday to see video of the thief. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

