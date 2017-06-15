Frustration grows as some Missouri residents still have not received tax refunds

State law requires the state to pay interest if refunds aren't paid within 45 days of taxes being filed. (BigStock)

It’s been nearly two months since the tax filing deadline and thousands of Missourians still haven’t received their refunds.

It's gotten so bad that the state auditor is now involved after getting more than 1,600 hotline calls about it.

Here’s what you need to know about your rights.

You’re slapped with fees and interest up to 20 percent if you’re late mailing your payment for a bill, which is why getting your refund late can be such a big deal. Plus, your consolation prize is less than a penny on the dollar.

Chris Kamler filed his Missouri tax return on April 6. It’s been 70 days now and still, there’s no refund.

“Taxes and potholes are the only things I want my government to do and they don’t do a very good job at either of them,” Kamler said.

Kamler has a hefty Twitter following under the moniker “The Fake Ned.” He’s used humor to complain about the delay, including a “hat tip” for a follower’s description: “The Owe Me State.”

However, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway isn’t laughing.

“We need the hold the Department of Revenue accountable to citizens,” Galloway said. “It is their money.”

This week, she received a letter from the Department of Revenue, saying it’s “on track” to get all refunds issued by June 30.

The letter comes after her announcement that she’s auditing the government agency’s process on refunds.

“They have filed their income tax refunds on time,” she said, “they want their money on time as well.”

Kamler pointed to his state license plate, also under the purview of the Department of Revenue, and said, “I guarantee you if I drive around with three-months-late tags, I’m going to end up in jail.”

By state law, if you don’t get your refund within 45 days of filing, your refund must be paid with interest. So, be sure you’re getting that if it’s due. However, be warned that the interest rate is a mere 7/10th of a percent.

The Department of Revenue hasn’t given KCTV5 News an answer yet about what caused the delay.

A report from an independent nonprofit earlier this year said that dozens of state tax agencies all over the country are behind on refunds because they are triple-checking returns to root out fraud.

