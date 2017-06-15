Security consultant gives tips on staying safe in an active shooter situation

Wednesday’s attack on members of Congress on a baseball field are dramatic reminders of the danger nearly anyone could face, but would you know what to do if faced with an active shooter?

One company is trying to make sure people are prepared for that possibility.

A security consultant said the most important thing people can do is start going over scenarios in their heads when they get where they're going, even if it’s a wide open space outdoors.

Jeff Cheek has years of law enforcement experience. Recently he's teamed up with Peavy Security to teach others how to protect themselves if they're ever in an active shooter incident.

He said the same rules apply whether you're inside a building or in a wide open area like the shooting during GOP baseball practice on Wednesday.

Cheek recommends you look for the closest exits, identify things you can use as weapons to fight off the attacker if needed, and familiarize yourself with places to hide and seek shelter.

"Know that it's your personal choice that this has to happen now, this has to happen right away,” Cheek said. “If there is an active shooter, it's very quick, it's very dynamic. That's not the time for you to start thinking ‘what you would do if,’ right? You need to go into action. You're either going to fight, or you're going to run, or you're going to seek shelter somewhere that they can't get to you."

Cheek said you shouldn't live in fear, but you should be aware of your surroundings and understand anything can happen.

