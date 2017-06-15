Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kansas City metro area - KCTV5

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kansas City metro area

Posted:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Kansas City metro area until 2 a.m.

Damaging winds and hail are considered the main threat for the storms. 

The intense heat and high humidity today made the atmosphere very unstable again, which will lead to strong thunderstorms later this evening.

