Kansas governor signs school funding bill; court review next

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has signed into law a measure to increase the state's funding on public schools in response to a court mandate.

Brownback acted Thursday on the bill, which would phase in a $293 million increase in aid to public schools over two years. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that the state's $4 billion a year in education funding was inadequate.

The court is expected to review the new law.

Attorneys for four school districts suing the state have said they'll challenge the new law because they believe it still falls hundreds of millions of dollars short of adequately funding schools.

But the justices did not set a figure when they told lawmakers to pass a new school funding law by June 30.

