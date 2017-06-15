WANTED: Olathe police search for man who robbed store - KCTV5

WANTED: Olathe police search for man who robbed store

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

The Olathe Police Department is looking for a man in connection to an armed robbery. 

The robbery happened on the morning of June 7 in the 2100 block of East 151st Street. 

The suspect took the money from the business and escaped in a newer model Hyundai. 

He's described as a white or Hispanic male and 5'10".

If you have more information about this investigation, contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950. 

