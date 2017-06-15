WANTED: Olathe police search for man who robbed store

Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.More >
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.More >
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
Interstate 670 at Genessee Street was shut down for hours Thursday morning, leading to delays for drivers as crews cleaned up the mess made by two semis that collided.More >
Independence police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. It happened about 3:57 a.m. on the railroad tracks under Missouri 291 Highway, north of E 39th Street south. When officers arrived, they found the person dead. Police have not released the identity of the victim.More >
Authorities in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after three men were stabbed in Midtown early Thursday morning. When police arrived they found three men on 38th Street, between Broadway Boulevard and Central Avenue, who had been stabbed after being in an argument with another man.More >
London's fire commissioner says it will be a miracle if any survivors are found following a devastating high-rise fire that killed at least 12 people.More >
Police have identified an 8-year-old boy who died in a Kansas City home Tuesday afternoon. The child has been identified as Audrick Warren.More >
Hundreds living in the Raytown area are fighting to reopen a half-century-old water park. Members of the community are fighting to reopen Super Splash Water Park and have started a petition to go along with their efforts. The city closed the park for improvements at the start of the 2017 season, and now its future is in question.More >
