WANTED: Olathe police search for man who robbed store

The Olathe Police Department is looking for a man in connection to an armed robbery.

The robbery happened on the morning of June 7 in the 2100 block of East 151st Street.

The suspect took the money from the business and escaped in a newer model Hyundai.

He's described as a white or Hispanic male and 5'10".

If you have more information about this investigation, contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.