Bike-share program expands into North Kansas City

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
B-Cycle is placing bright orange bikes at several stations north of the river.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

You're about to see a fleet of bright orange bicycles cruising around Kansas City because the city's bike-share is expanding, even going north of the Missouri River.

A team of workers is putting the finishing touches on more than 30 new bikes available for checkout starting on Friday.

Kansas City B-Cycle, a nonprofit, is expanding past city limits and into North Kansas City.

Eric Vaughn said KC's existing bike-share has been expanding consistently every year, with more riders renting bikes for 20- to 30-minute rides all over the city.

He considers his program a growing part of public transit in the metro.

“Without a doubt, cities are realizing these are valid modes of transportation,” said Eric Vaughn with Kansas City B-Cycle. “It's a convenience factor for most people.”

B-Cycle is placing the bright orange bikes at several new stations north of the river. Vaughn hopes they help the program continue to gain popularity.

“You're going to catch a lot of attention when you're out riding one,” he said.

Vaughn and other cycling advocates see a growing demand for bike riding in the Kansas City area.

He said the gaps in the bike network in the area are the number one impediment to ridership growth.

Other nearby towns are adopting bike plans, too. Independence, Prairie Village, and Kansas City are all working on new amenities for cyclists.

