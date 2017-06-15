Wild police chase ends with car smashing in Northland business

Three men have been arrested after a police chase that went through several cities, leaving damage in its wake.

According to Sergeant Collin Stosberg with the Missouri Highway Patrol, the chase started in Independence.

The truck had been involved was in a prior accident, then fled the scene.

The chase went through Independence and Raytown and ended in North Kansas City near the North Kansas City Hospital.

The truck hit at least three cars during the chase and ran into an automotive business, as well.

Three men were arrested after bailing out of the vehicle in the area of Missouri Highway 210 and Armour Road.

The driver of the truck is a sex offender, has a suspended license and also has three other warrants, according to Stosberg.

Bert Kever was inside the RPM automotive shop when the truck crashed into the building. He said he had no idea what was happening when several guys came running through the business.

"I don't know whether they had guns or not but when I went outside one of them pointed at me like shut up and you know I was scared at that point," Kever said.

No one was injured during the chase.

At least seven agencies helped with the chase, including the North Kansas City Fire Department.

Police are checking to see if the truck is stolen or not.

