3 arrested following police chase from Independence to North Kan - KCTV5

3 arrested following police chase from Independence to North Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
(Abigael Jaymes/KCTV) (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV)
(Abigael Jaymes/KCTV) (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Three men have been arrested after a police chase that went through several cities, leaving damage in its wake.

According to Sergeant Collin Stosberg with the Missouri Highway Patrol, the chase started in Independence.

The truck had been involved was in a prior accident, then fled the scene.

The chase went through Independence and Raytown and ended in North Kansas City near the North Kansas City Hospital. 

The truck hit at least three cars during the chase and ran into an automotive business, as well. 

Three men were arrested after bailing out of the vehicle in the area of Missouri Highway 210 and Armour Road.

The driver of the truck is a sex offender, has a suspended license and also has three other warrants, according to Stosberg.

Bert Kever was inside the RPM automotive shop when the truck crashed into the building. He said he had no idea what was happening when several guys came running through the business. 

"I don't know whether they had guns or not but when I went outside one of them pointed at me like shut up and you know I was scared at that point," Kever said. 

No one was injured during the chase.

At least seven agencies helped with the chase, including the North Kansas City Fire Department.

Police are checking to see if the truck is stolen or not.

 Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Tombstone of Shawnee teen who drowned removed from grave

    Tombstone of Shawnee teen who drowned removed from grave

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-06-15 02:24:40 GMT
    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    More >

    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    More >

  • Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets

    Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets

    (Larry MacDougal/Associated Press)(Larry MacDougal/Associated Press)

    For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way. 

    More >

    For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way. 

    More >

  • Car dealership calls out panhandler who turned down full-time job offer

    Car dealership calls out panhandler who turned down full-time job offer

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:23 AM EDT2017-06-15 11:23:27 GMT
    (Source: Morgan Rae Holt / Facebook)(Source: Morgan Rae Holt / Facebook)

    A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.

    More >

    A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.