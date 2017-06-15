2 charged in connection with death of infant in St. Joseph - KCTV5

2 charged in connection with death of infant in St. Joseph

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Franklin Skeen and Kyla Watson. (KCTV) Franklin Skeen and Kyla Watson. (KCTV)
ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of an infant earlier this month in St. Joseph.

Franklin Joseph Skeen, Jr. and Kyla Coleen Watson were charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree. Skeen was also charged with possession of drugs.

According to the probable cause statement, Skeen and Watson found the 3-month-old cold, unresponsive, and not breathing around noon on June 1.

The infant was pronounced dead by first responders when they arrived at the scene in the 1500 block of Mason Road.  

Based on statements, it was determined that they had been co-sleeping with the infant.

After obtaining a search warrant, Skeen and Watson were found to have benzodiazepines and marijuana in their systems. Authorities also found 24 Xanax “bars” in small baggies in their bedroom.

According to the autopsy, the infant’s cause of death of “overlay.”

