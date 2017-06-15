Missouri's Greitens among governors meeting with Trump - KCTV5

Missouri's Greitens among governors meeting with Trump

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is among governors meeting with President Donald Trump. (File photo) Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is among governors meeting with President Donald Trump. (File photo)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is among governors meeting with President Donald Trump.

Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden said Thursday Greitens will be in Washington, D.C. He and seven other governors are meeting with Trump to discuss workforce development as part of the president's weeklong focus on the issue.

The visit is the fifth Greitens has made to the nation's capital since January.

Greitens in March visited Washington, D.C. to meet with federal officials, including Trump and Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Vice President Mike Pence in February visited Greitens in Missouri to talk about job growth in St. Louis. Pence and Greitens also helped clean up a Jewish cemetery in suburban St. Louis after it was vandalized.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Tombstone of Shawnee teen who drowned removed from grave

    Tombstone of Shawnee teen who drowned removed from grave

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-06-15 02:24:40 GMT
    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    More >

    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    More >

  • Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets

    Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets

    (Larry MacDougal/Associated Press)(Larry MacDougal/Associated Press)

    For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way. 

    More >

    For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way. 

    More >

  • I-670 near downtown Kansas City reopens after semi collide

    I-670 near downtown Kansas City reopens after semi collide

    Thursday, June 15 2017 3:15 PM EDT2017-06-15 19:15:00 GMT
    Authorities say two semis were involved in the accident and that one of the trucks was at least partially rolled over. (KCTV5)Authorities say two semis were involved in the accident and that one of the trucks was at least partially rolled over. (KCTV5)

    Interstate 670 at Genessee Street was shut down for hours Thursday morning, leading to delays for drivers as crews cleaned up the mess made by two semis that collided.

    More >

    Interstate 670 at Genessee Street was shut down for hours Thursday morning, leading to delays for drivers as crews cleaned up the mess made by two semis that collided.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.