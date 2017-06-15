Johnson Co. to get 2 playgrounds accessible to people with speci - KCTV5

Johnson Co. to get 2 playgrounds accessible to people with special needs

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
People say both playgrounds will be in great central locations. (KCTV)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Two new playgrounds accessible to children with special needs are in the works for Johnson County.

One of the playgrounds will go in Shawnee Mission Park and people in the area on Thursday were excited.

"I think it would absolutely be a fantastic addition to this community,” Richard Slavin said.

Slavin walks Shawnee Mission Park twice a week and often sees families and children out playing.

"This park is used a lot,” he said. “It's easy accessibility. Kids that have disabilities need things like this. They need a place to be able to get out and make it their own.”

The Johnson County Commission just approved $2 million for the Parks & Recreation District to use.

The other playground will be in the Stilwell Community Park, which will also get new restrooms and a shelter.  

"It's the first of any kind within our parks system,” said Jeff Stewart, Deputy Director with the Johnson County Park & Recreation District

People walking in the area say both playgrounds will be in great central locations. Shawnee Mission alone gets two million visitors a year.

"Gorgeous,” said Michael Brown who lives in Olathe. “We are so blessed to have it.”

Now, the district will begin the design phase and look for community input.

Stewart said that both playgrounds will be high quality and cater to both adults and children. “We're just extremely excited,” he said.

Park officials hope to start construction this fall and have both playgrounds finished by spring or summer of next year.

